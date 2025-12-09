TNI Evening News Headlines – December 09, 2025

📌Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi rang the ceremonial bell ahead of the India vs South Africa match earlier today at Barabati Stadium.
📌India vs South Africa, 1st T20I at Barabati, Cuttack: India set a target of 176 runs for South Africa; South Africa 45/4.
📌Odisha Assembly adjourned sine die. Session ran for just 11 out of scheduled 29 days.
📌Odisha Govt approves a major salary and allowance hike for MLAs and Ministers.
📌The ban on Social Media services in Malkangiri District, extended for another 18 hours, till 12 PM on December 10, in view escalation of community violence.
📌Odisha Government urges mothers to opt for Government hospitals for safer normal deliveries instead of private hospitals.
📌Odisha BJP announces list of Morcha Presidents, Cell Incharge, Office Secretary, IT Head and District Pravaris.
📌1.12 lakh MDM cooks continue their protest for second day in Bhubaneswar.
📌Delhi Government bans use of coal, firewood in tandoors; urban local bodies asked to strictly enforce directive.
📌India Gate protest case: Patiala House Court granted bail to 9 accused in the India Gate protest case. One bail application is rejected by the court.
📌Goa Nightclub fire: Interpol Blue Notice issued against two owners, illegal shack demolished.
📌CEO Pieter Elbers apologises for chaos across airports.
📌Anil Ambani’s son Jai Anmol named in Rs 228 crore banking fraud case by CBI.
📌Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella meets PM Modi, to invest $17.5 billion for ‘India’s AI future’.
📌Women’s Selection Committee has picked India’s squad for the upcoming IDFC First Bank five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka Women.
📌WHO reports 2,501 new mpox cases and 12 deaths across 44 countries in October.
📌Japan assesses damage after 7.5 quake triggers small tsunami and injures 33.
