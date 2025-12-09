Odisha Assembly Clears Major Pay Hike: MLAs, Ministers and Ex-Legislators Get Sharp Salary Boost

TNI BUREAU: In a sweeping revision of pay and perks, the Odisha Assembly has unanimously approved four bills that substantially increase the salaries, allowances, and pensions for ministers, sitting MLAs, and former legislators. The revised emoluments take effect retrospectively from June 5, 2024, marking one of the most significant pay overhauls in recent years.

Under the new structure, the monthly salary of each MLA has been raised from ₹35,000 to ₹90,000. The Leader of the Opposition and the Chief Whip will now draw ₹96,000 per month, up from ₹40,000 earlier, while the Deputy Chief Whip will earn ₹92,000 instead of the previous ₹36,000. Alongside the salaries, allowances have seen steep upgrades

. The constituency and secretariat allowance now stands at ₹75,000 per month, a major jump from ₹20,000. Daily sitting allowance has been doubled to ₹3,000, and outstation allowance has increased fivefold to ₹10,000 per day. Travel allowance has been revised to ₹25 per km within Odisha and ₹35 per km outside the state, compared to the earlier rates of ₹15 and ₹20 respectively. Legislators will also receive ₹50,000 per month as transport allowance (previously ₹15,000), ₹10,000 towards books and magazines, and a monthly electricity allowance of ₹20,000.

Medical allowance has risen sharply to ₹35,000, while housing allowance has been set at ₹2,000 per day until government quarters are allotted. Committee travel allowance has also seen a fivefold increase to ₹50,000 per month, and the vehicle advance has been enhanced from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh.

Ministers too have received a significant boost in their pay package. The Chief Minister’s salary has been increased to ₹1,00,000 from ₹41,000, while the Deputy Chief Minister will now earn ₹98,000 instead of ₹40,500. Cabinet Ministers will draw ₹96,000 (earlier ₹40,000), Ministers of State ₹94,000 (earlier ₹38,000), and Deputy Ministers ₹92,000 (earlier ₹36,000). Car maintenance allowance has been raised dramatically across the board, with the Chief Minister now receiving ₹91,000 per month, up from ₹17,000 earlier. Personal expense allowances have also surged, with the Chief Minister now entitled to ₹1.83 lakh per month compared to the earlier ₹40,000.

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Assembly are also covered under the revised package. The Speaker will now receive a salary of ₹98,000, a car maintenance allowance of ₹89,000, and a personal allowance of ₹1.81 lakh per month. The Deputy Speaker will draw a salary of ₹94,000, car maintenance of ₹85,000, and ₹1.77 lakh as personal allowance. Their daily sitting allowance has also been increased to ₹2,000 from the earlier ₹800.

Former MLAs have also benefited significantly from the changes. Their monthly pension has been fixed at ₹80,000, a more than twofold increase from the earlier ₹35,000. The previous rule requiring at least one year of service to qualify for a pension has been scrapped, making legislators eligible for a retirement from the moment they are elected.

For those who have served more than five years, each additional year will add ₹3,000 to the retirement, up from the earlier increment of ₹2,000.

Former legislators will also receive ₹12,500 per month as travel allowance and ₹25,000 as a medical allowance, compared to the earlier ₹2,000. Families of first-time MLAs who die during their tenure will be provided an ex gratia of ₹25 lakh.

The comprehensive revision marks a dramatic escalation in compensation for Odisha’s political representatives, reflecting what the government describes as the need to match rising costs and responsibilities.

The sweeping changes, passed without opposition, are expected to generate significant discussion on public spending, transparency, and the balance between governance needs and taxpayer accountability.