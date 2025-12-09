Massive Amount Spent on Renovation of CM & Ministers’ Official Residences

TNI Bureau: After the formation of the new government, detailed information regarding the expenditure on repairs and renovation of various ministers’ official residences was presented in the Assembly. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi answered the question raised by MLA Goutam Buddha Das, placing the complete expenditure details before the House.
According to the data, the repair and renovation of Chief Minister Mohan Majhi’s official residence cost ₹50,10,871. Additionally, another government residence allotted to him underwent repairs amounting to ₹23,47,487.
For Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, the repair work at his official quarters cost ₹28,21,230. The residence of the Forest and Environment Minister incurred an expenditure of ₹25,74,672, while the Higher Education Minister’s residence required ₹25,72,517 for repairs.
Among all ministers, the lowest expenditure was recorded for the official residence of School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond, at ₹5,11,578.
The Chief Minister provided these detailed figures in the House, outlining the repair and renovation costs incurred after the new government assumed office.
Expenditure on Repair/Renovation of Government Quarters
1. Gokula Nanda Mallick
Quarter No.: VIIR-1
Location: Unit-III
Expenditure: ₹18,90,323
2. Mohan Charan Majhi (Chief Minister)
Quarter No.: B-1
Location: Unit-II
Expenditure: ₹50,10,871
3. Mohan Charan Majhi (Chief Minister)
Quarter No.: VIII, D/S-1
Location: Unit-V
Expenditure: ₹23,47,487
4. K.V. Singh Deo (Deputy Chief Minister)
Quarter No.: VIIIMR-1
Location: Unit-VI
Expenditure: ₹28,21,230
5. Sampad Ch. Swain
Quarter No.: VIIIMR-2
Location: Unit-VI
Expenditure: ₹19,60,926
6. Bibhitibhusan Jena
Quarter No.: VIIIMR-3
Location: Unit-VI
Expenditure: ₹10,59,325
7. Pravati Parida
Quarter No.: VIIIMR-4
Location: Unit-VI
Expenditure: ₹7,72,246
8. Dr. Krushna Ch. Mahapatra
Quarter No.: VIIIMR-6
Location: Unit-VI
Expenditure: ₹17,98,625
9. Prutviraj Harichandan
Quarter No.: VIIISGO-1
Location: Unit-VI
Expenditure: ₹20,93,811
10. Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia
Quarter No.: VIIISGO-2
Location: Unit-VI
Expenditure: ₹25,74,672
11. Rabi Narayan Naik
Quarter No.: VIIISGO-4
Location: Unit-VI
Expenditure: ₹18,90,169
12. Suresh Pujari
Quarter No.: VIIISGO-5
Location: Unit-VI
Expenditure: ₹18,17,137
13. Suryabanshi Suraj
Quarter No.: 6R-2
Location: Unit-VI
Expenditure: ₹25,72,517
14. Nityananda Gond
Quarter No.: VIIIC-1
Location: Unit-I
Expenditure: ₹5,11,578
15. Krushna Chandra Patra
Quarter No.: VIII-3
Location: Unit-I
Expenditure: ₹14,83,857
16. Dr. Mukesh Mahalinga
Quarter No.: VIIIC-3
Location: Unit-I
Expenditure: ₹18,84,635
17. Pradeep Balasamanta
Quarter No.: VIIC-3
Location: Unit-I
Expenditure: ₹14,62,814
