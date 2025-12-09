Massive Amount Spent on Renovation of CM & Ministers’ Official Residences

TNI Bureau: After the formation of the new government, detailed information regarding the expenditure on repairs and renovation of various ministers’ official residences was presented in the Assembly. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi answered the question raised by MLA Goutam Buddha Das, placing the complete expenditure details before the House.

According to the data, the repair and renovation of Chief Minister Mohan Majhi’s official residence cost ₹50,10,871. Additionally, another government residence allotted to him underwent repairs amounting to ₹23,47,487.

For Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, the repair work at his official quarters cost ₹28,21,230. The residence of the Forest and Environment Minister incurred an expenditure of ₹25,74,672, while the Higher Education Minister’s residence required ₹25,72,517 for repairs.

Among all ministers, the lowest expenditure was recorded for the official residence of School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond, at ₹5,11,578.

The Chief Minister provided these detailed figures in the House, outlining the repair and renovation costs incurred after the new government assumed office.

Expenditure on Repair/Renovation of Government Quarters

1. Gokula Nanda Mallick

Quarter No.: VIIR-1

Location: Unit-III

Expenditure: ₹18,90,323

2. Mohan Charan Majhi (Chief Minister)

Quarter No.: B-1

Location: Unit-II

Expenditure: ₹50,10,871

3. Mohan Charan Majhi (Chief Minister)

Quarter No.: VIII, D/S-1

Location: Unit-V

Expenditure: ₹23,47,487

4. K.V. Singh Deo (Deputy Chief Minister)

Quarter No.: VIIIMR-1

Location: Unit-VI

Expenditure: ₹28,21,230

5. Sampad Ch. Swain

Quarter No.: VIIIMR-2

Location: Unit-VI

Expenditure: ₹19,60,926

6. Bibhitibhusan Jena

Quarter No.: VIIIMR-3

Location: Unit-VI

Expenditure: ₹10,59,325

7. Pravati Parida

Quarter No.: VIIIMR-4

Location: Unit-VI

Expenditure: ₹7,72,246

8. Dr. Krushna Ch. Mahapatra

Quarter No.: VIIIMR-6

Location: Unit-VI

Expenditure: ₹17,98,625

9. Prutviraj Harichandan

Quarter No.: VIIISGO-1

Location: Unit-VI

Expenditure: ₹20,93,811

10. Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia

Quarter No.: VIIISGO-2

Location: Unit-VI

Expenditure: ₹25,74,672

11. Rabi Narayan Naik

Quarter No.: VIIISGO-4

Location: Unit-VI

Expenditure: ₹18,90,169

12. Suresh Pujari

Quarter No.: VIIISGO-5

Location: Unit-VI

Expenditure: ₹18,17,137

13. Suryabanshi Suraj

Quarter No.: 6R-2

Location: Unit-VI

Expenditure: ₹25,72,517

14. Nityananda Gond

Quarter No.: VIIIC-1

Location: Unit-I

Expenditure: ₹5,11,578

15. Krushna Chandra Patra

Quarter No.: VIII-3

Location: Unit-I

Expenditure: ₹14,83,857

16. Dr. Mukesh Mahalinga

Quarter No.: VIIIC-3

Location: Unit-I

Expenditure: ₹18,84,635

17. Pradeep Balasamanta

Quarter No.: VIIC-3

Location: Unit-I

Expenditure: ₹14,62,814