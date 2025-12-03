Kohli, Ruturaj hit Hundreds; India 358/5 vs South Africa in 2nd ODI

TNI Bureau: India delivered an impressive batting performance in the second ODI as Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad both scored outstanding centuries, guiding the team to a strong total of 358/5 in their 50 overs.

South Africa’s skipper Temba Bavuma, returning to lead the side after recovering from injury, won the toss and opted to field first. However, the decision did not work in his favour. India’s top order took full advantage of favourable batting conditions, with Gaikwad setting the tone erly in the innings.

Gaikwad’s fluent stroke play kept the scoreboard moving, while Kohli anchored the innings with his trademark consistency. The duo dominated South Africa’s bowling attack, building a crucial partnership that pushed India into a commanding position.

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 105 off 83 balls, while Kohli scored 102 of 93 balls. Rahul remained unbeaten on 66.

It was Kohli’s second successive hundred in the series, 53rd ODI ton and 84th International Hundred.

Their centuries not only steadied the innings but also ensured India maintained an aggressive run rate throughout. By the time the innings ended, India posted a formidable total of 358, leaving South Africa with a challenging task in the chase.