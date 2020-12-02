TNI Evening News Headlines – December 02, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 24 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 10 quarantine, 14 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 30802 in the Capital City.

👉 42 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha records 660 Covid-19 recoveries today including 56 from Mayurbhanj, 55 from Anugul, 54 from Khordha, 46 from Sundargarh and 42 from Bolangir. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 313394.

👉 Odisha Govt launches single emergency helpline number “112” to provide all kind of assistance by the police to the public.

👉 Odisha Govt directs all Dist collectors to discontinue pasting of posters in front of the houses of the Covid positive patients under home isolation.

👉 Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik reviews Ekamra Kshetra development project; State Government will soon enact a Special Act for the Lingaraj Temple like the one for Puri Jagannath Temple.

👉 Maximum price for RT-PCR test by private labs revised to Rs 400 across Odisha.

👉 Vigilance detects assets worth around Rs 1.42 crore after raid at multiple places associated with Sanjukta Dash, a senior clerk at Jagatsinghpur collector’s office, on DA charges.

👉 Cuttack District Administration to set up squads to check Illegal Adulteration units.

India News

👉 Four-year-old boy falls into open borewell in UP’s Kulpahar; rescue operation is underway.

👉 Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has set up a task force for preparing a roadmap to impart technical education in mother tongue across the country.

👉 India invites UK PM Boris Johnson as the Chief Guest at the 2021 Republic Day Function in New Delhi.

👉 Cyclone Burevi: PM Modi discussed about the cyclone situation with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

👉 IMD issues red alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts of Kerala for tomorrow.

👉Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty gets bail in Drugs Case 3 months after arrest.

👉 Lieutenant General Rajeev Chaudhry assumed the charge as 27th Director General Border Roads yesterday.

👉 Maharashtra Cabinet clears proposal to rename all residential colonies having caste-based names.

👉 All Govt offices to remain closed in Bhopal on December 3 to commemorate the Bhopal gas tragedy.

👉 Uttarakhand Government cancels previous Congress government’s order that gave ‘escape channel’ status to Ganga in Haridwar.

👉 Ram Gopal Varma launches CORONAVIRUS Trailer.

World News

👉 Russian President Vladimir Putin orders authorities to begin mass vaccinations against COVID-19 from next week.

👉 UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, 1st country in the World.