Journalist Prabir Pradhan’s Family gets Rs 15 lakh

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Government has provided Rs 15 lakh financial assistance to Late Journalist Prabir Pradhan who had died of Covid-19 while on duty.
Crime Reporter Prabir Pradhan, who had lost his father due to Covid, breathed his last on November 5, 2020. He had suffered 90% damage to his lungs. Prabir was working with News18 Odia.
Prabir had won the IFFCO IIMCA Awards 2019 for ‘Best Crime Reporting’.
As per the government’s Covid-19 guidelines, Prabir Pradhan was eligible to get Rs 15 lakh which has been sanctioned for transferred to the account of next of his kin.
