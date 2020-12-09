Journalist Prabir Pradhan’s Family gets Rs 15 lakh

Odisha Government sanctions the funds.

By Sagar Satapathy
Commissionerate Police pays tributes to Prabir Pradhan
TNI Bureau: The Odisha Government has provided Rs 15 lakh financial assistance to Late Journalist Prabir Pradhan who had died of Covid-19 while on duty.

Crime Reporter Prabir Pradhan, who had lost his father due to Covid, breathed his last on November 5, 2020. He had suffered 90% damage to his lungs. Prabir was working with News18 Odia.

Prabir had won the IFFCO IIMCA Awards 2019 for ‘Best Crime Reporting’.

As per the government’s Covid-19 guidelines, Prabir Pradhan was eligible to get Rs 15 lakh which has been sanctioned for transferred to the account of next of his kin.

Journalist Prabir Pradhan

