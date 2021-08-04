TNI Evening News Headlines – August 4, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 266 more COVID positive cases & 226 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 204 local contact cases and 62 quarantine cases.

➡️ 1630 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 963718.

➡️ Puri Jagannath Temple to reopen for locals on August 16, for general public from August 23.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik appeals all to adhere to Covid protocols we will be forced to go for complete lockdown: CM

➡️ Vigilance unearths property worth Rs 1.25 crore from Ophthalmic Assistant of Padampur sub-divisional hospital in Bargarh dist.

➡️ Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates 10ft long sand glove, congratulating Lovlina Borgohain for winning bronze medal for India.

India News

➡️ Union Cabinet approves continuation of ‘Samagra Shiksha Scheme’ for school education for another 5 years.

➡️ Centre asks states to consider restrictions, curb mass gatherings in view of upcoming festivals

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Uttar Pradesh, tomorrow at 1pm.

➡️ India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, to be named INS Vikrant, finally begins sea trials.

➡️ External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the 11th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting today.

➡️ 630 terrorists killed in 400 encounters in Jammu and Kashmir in last 3 years: Government of India.

➡️ 6 Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MPs suspended over “Disorderly” Conduct.

➡️ Ram Temple in Ayodhya to open for public by December 2023.

➡️ India’s Deepak Punia loses in semifinal of Men’s Freestyle 86kg to USA’s David Morris Taylor. Deepak will now fight for Bronze medal tomorrow.

➡️ India lost to Argentina 1-2 in the semi-finals of Women’s Hockey; they will fight for Bronze on 6th August against Great Britain.

➡️ GST fake billing scam: Investigation reveals bogus transactions worth Rs 2,000 crore.

➡️ ENGvIND: 1st Test, Day 1: England at 138/4 at tea.

World News

➡️ Taliban warned of more attacks targeting Afghan government leaders.

➡️ Afghan forces stop Taliban attack on India-Built Salma Dam.

➡️ Beijing tightens overseas travel restrictions on Chinese citizens in response to rising coronavirus cases in China.

