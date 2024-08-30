TNI Evening News Headlines – August 30, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Indian shooters Avani Lekhara wins Gold medal and Mona Agarwal wins Bronze in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event at the Paris Paralympics 2024.
➡️Puri Srimandir will have its own FM radio channel, informed Chief administrator of SJTA Arabinda Padhee.
➡️Odisha Government directs opening of breastfeeding rooms in Government, private offices.
➡️Odisha Government issued toll-free number (14678). Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers and community resource persons can also apply for SUBHADRA money.
➡️Odisha Government announced to stop BJD’s ‘Nua O’ scheme; to introduce new scheme for UG and PG students.
➡️Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu orders probe after hidden camera found in girls’ hostel washroom.
➡️Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren has joined BJP after resigning from JMM.
Related Posts

TNI Afternoon News Brief – August 30, 2024

TNI Mid-Day News Bulletin – August 30, 2024

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Vadhavan Port project in Palghar district, Maharashtra.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Brunei from September 3-4 and Singapore from September 4-5.
➡️IMD predicts ‘very heavy’ rains in Gujarat tomorrow; issues red alert for Karnataka amid Cyclone Asna scare.
➡️Indian shooters Avani Lekhara wins Gold medal and Mona Agarwal wins Bronze in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event at the Paris Paralympics 2024.
➡️Preeti Pal wins Bronze medal in the Women’s 100m T35 event and shooter Manish Narwal wins Silver medal in Men’s 10m air pistol at Paris Paralympics.
➡️Israel, Hamas agree to 3-day pause in fighting for Gaza polio vaccinations: WHO.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.