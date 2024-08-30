TNI Evening News Headlines – August 30, 2024

➡️Puri Srimandir will have its own FM radio channel, informed Chief administrator of SJTA Arabinda Padhee.
➡️Odisha Government directs opening of breastfeeding rooms in Government, private offices.
➡️Odisha Government issued toll-free number (14678). Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers and community resource persons can also apply for SUBHADRA money.
➡️Odisha Government announced to stop BJD’s ‘Nua O’ scheme; to introduce new scheme for UG and PG students.
➡️Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu orders probe after hidden camera found in girls’ hostel washroom.
➡️Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren has joined BJP after resigning from JMM.
Related Posts
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Vadhavan Port project in Palghar district, Maharashtra.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Brunei from September 3-4 and Singapore from September 4-5.
➡️IMD predicts ‘very heavy’ rains in Gujarat tomorrow; issues red alert for Karnataka amid Cyclone Asna scare.
➡️Indian shooters Avani Lekhara wins Gold medal and Mona Agarwal wins Bronze in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event at the Paris Paralympics 2024.
➡️Preeti Pal wins Bronze medal in the Women’s 100m T35 event and shooter Manish Narwal wins Silver medal in Men’s 10m air pistol at Paris Paralympics.
➡️Israel, Hamas agree to 3-day pause in fighting for Gaza polio vaccinations: WHO.
Comments are closed.