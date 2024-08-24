TNI Evening News Headlines – August 24, 2024

➡️Odisha Government has set a target to open cold stores in each block of the State in the next 5 years:
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the 63rd foundation day celebration of OUAT.
➡️Crackdown on illicit liquor in Odisha: Huge quantity of country liquor and other manufacturing equipment seized from Salia Sahi, Bhubaneswar. 3 illegal country liquor manufacturing units detected.
➡️Cyclonic circulation over the North Bay of Bengal is likely to develop into a low pressure in next 48 hours. Odisha to experience heavy rainfall on August 27 and 28.
➡️Another tunnel of the Khordha-Bolangir railway project opened near Daspalla Station.
➡️Union Cabinet has approved Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) for government employees; assured 50% of salary as pension for govt employees.
➡️Cabinet merges 3 umbrella schemes into ‘Vigyan Dhara’ Central scheme.
➡️4 persons including the pilot injured when a private helicopter crashed in a hilly area near a Pune village while on a flight from Mumbai to Hyderabad.
➡️RG Kar Doctor Rape & Murder Case: All-women Durga Puja committee rejects Trinamool’s Rs 85,000.
