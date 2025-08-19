TNI Bureau: BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar and T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav today announced India’s squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 following a meeting between BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and the selection committee.

Shubman Gill has been named the vice-captain of the team while Jitesh Sharma and Sanju Samson have been included as wicket keepers. However, Shreyas Iyer along with Yashasvi Jaiswal have missed the cut. Likewise, Washington Sundar and Mohammed Siraj also have been dropped.

On the other hand, Rinku Singh has secured a spot in the squad despite a below-par IPL season.

Here’s is the complete Indian Squad for Asia Cup:

• Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

India placed in Group A will face Pakistan, UAE, and Oman in the league matches beginning September 10 in Dubai.