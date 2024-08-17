TNI Morning News Headlines – August 17, 2024

➡️BJD, Congress boycott two-day orientation-cum-training programme that begins for the newly elected MLAs to 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly.
➡️Heavy rain to lash Odisha districts till August 20; SRC puts 14 districts on alert.
➡️Sabarmati Express (Varanasi to Ahmedabad) derailed near Kanpur at 02:35 AM, after the engine hit a sharp object on the track. No injuries reported. IB & UP Police are probing the incident.
➡️Section of Bihar’s under construction Sultanganj-Aguwani Ghat bridge falls into Ganga yet again.
➡️PM Narendra Modi addressed the 3rd Voice of Global South Summit.
➡️CBI team reaches RG Kar Hospital, Kolkata, to conduct investigation.
➡️West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee set a deadline till August 18 for CBI to complete its investigation into the rape and murder of a junior doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata last week.
➡️Doctors in several areas hold a candle march to show solidarity with the victim of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder incident.
➡️Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat receives a grand welcome at Delhi’s IGI Airport.
➡️US Secretary of State Blinken to embark on Israel visit today, push for Gaza ceasefire.
