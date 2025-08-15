TNI Evening News Headlines – August 15, 2025

📌Odisha CM Mohan Majhi announced to provide extra support under Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.
📌11 districts, including 8 KBK districts and Boudh, Gajapati, and Kandhamal, will receive an additional 5 kg of rice free of cost for 3 months.
📌Odisha CM Mohan Majhi awarded President’s Medals to Odisha Police, fire, prison, and civil defence personnel on 79th Independence Day.
📌A Class 8 student drowned, another went missing while bathing in the Daya River in Bhubaneswar.
📌Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla, suspended two professors on charges of misconduct.
📌Finance Ministry proposes 2-tier GST structure, special rates on select items.
📌National Media Reports suggest that Centre has proposed to scrap the current slabs of 12% and 28% of GST, and will keep two rates 5% and 18%.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced next-generation reforms in GST will be introduced by Diwali.
📌Nagaland Governor La Ganesan passed away this evening in Chennai. He was 80.
📌Dargah wall near Humayun Tomb collapses; 5 dead.
📌DG BSF Daljit Singh Chaudhary today unveiled a portrait of Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, at Attari border, Punjab.
📌Manu Bhaker to lead India’s charge at Asian Shooting Championship 2025 in Kazakhstan
📌Germany qualify for FIH Hockey World Cup 2026.
📌Pakistani Helicopter belonging to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has crashed in bad weather killing 5 crew members including two pilots.
📌US President Donald Trump departs for Alaska for his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
