Dargah Wall near Humayun Tomb Collapses; 5 Dead

New Delhi: Five people were killed when part of the roof of a room at Dargah Sharif Patte Shah, near Humayun’s Tomb in Nizamuddin East, collapsed on Friday evening.

Preliminary reports suggest that 15–20 people, including the imam, were inside the small lime-green building at the time of the collapse. The roof, estimated to be 25–30 years old, gave way suddenly, trapping those inside.

Rescue teams arrived at the site to evacuate survivors and recover the deceased. The area has been cordoned off as authorities investigate the cause of the collapse.