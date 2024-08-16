TNI Morning News Headlines – August 16, 2024

➡️Odia hockey star Amit Rohidas reaches Odisha after India won Bronze defeating Spain 2-1 at the Paris Olympics 2024.
➡️Kolkata horror: Junior and senior resident doctors of various hospitals in Odisha join nationwide protes.
➡️Low pressure area forms over Bay; rainfall likely in several Odisha districts today.
➡️After Chinese vessel, Egyptian flagship vessel arrested at Paradip Port on the orders of Orissa High Court.
➡️ISRO successfully launched the third and final developmental flight of SSLV-D3/EOS-08 mission.
➡️Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: Indian Medical Association calls 24-hour nationwide medical shutdown on August 17.
➡️RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case: Accused Sanjoy Roy being brought out of CBI Special Crime Branch in Kolkata for medical examination.
Related Posts
➡️Election Commission of India (ECI) to announce schedule for Assembly elections today.
➡️PM Modi paid homage to former Atal Bihari Vajpayee at ‘Sadaiv Atal’ this morning.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the Indian contingent who participated in Paris Olympics at his residence.
➡️50-year-old man becomes first in Assam to get citizenship under CAA.
➡️Sensex jumps 805.96 points to 79,911.84 in early trade; Nifty surges 252.05 points to 24,395.80.
➡️Rupee turns flat at 83.94 against US dollar in early trade.
Comments are closed.