TNI Evening News Headlines – August 06, 2025

📌Plus 3 student burnt alive at Kathiapada village under Pattamundai block in Kendrapara. She was subjected to harassment and blackmail by a male friend.
📌Odisha Government officially introduced a uniform saffron-themed colour scheme for all Government buildings across the State.
📌CM Mohan Majhi meets Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers in Delhi.
📌Odisha Deputy CM Pravati Parida advocates for breastfeeding centres in shopping malls.
📌Supreme Court seeks Centre, Odisha replies on plea against illegal activities in Satkosia Tiger Reserve.
📌Odisha Government mandated all shops and commercial establishments in urban areas to display signboards featuring Odia script.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicates Kartavya Bhawan to the Nation, bringing key ministries under one roof; interacts with Construction Workers.
📌Donald Trump imposes an additional 25% tariff in India. Along with the previous 25% announced, total tariff is now at 50%. India calls the increasing Tariffs as “extremely unfortunate”.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit China for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Meeting on 31 August. His first visit since 2019.
📌Ministry of Information and Broadcasting rejected the revision petitions against Udaipur Files, a movie based on the murder of Rajasthan-based tailor Kanhaiya Lal.
📌West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee leads protest march in Jhargram, alleging harassment of Bengali-speaking people in BJP-ruled states.
📌National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in Moscow amid rising US pressure over India-Russia ties.
📌White House envoy Steve Witkoff met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.
📌Army confirms 5 soldiers shot at Fort Stewart in Georgia. Suspect in custody.
