NITI Aayog to support Bikasita Odisha Vision 2036

TNI Bureau: The CEO of NITI Aayog B.V.R Subrahmanyam on Tuesday met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lokseva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar to discuss a grand strategy for Odisha.

During the discussion, Chief Minister Majhi said that Odisha has huge potential in different sectors and need to realize this potential to achieve the goal of Bikasita Odisha by 2036 and 2047. He said that Odisha desires to contribute significantly to the growth of India and become a growth engine of India by 2047.

Majhi further said that Odisha targets a 500 billion dollar economy by 2036 when the State will be 100 years since its formation. Odisha also desire to reach 1.5 trillion dollar economy by 2047.

NITI Aayog CEO Subrahmanyam said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has special focus on Odisha’s development and Niti Aayog will support for preparation of two vision documents, one for 2036 and another for 2047.

During the discussion, it was decided that a Steering Committee will be formed under the Chairmanship of the Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja. The road map for the vision will be prepared in 3 months. For this, massive public outreach programmes will be taken up for receiving opinions and suggestions to achieve the goal of Bikasita Odisha. An action plan will also be ready to take up initiatives as per the vision.