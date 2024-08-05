Naveen Forms New BJD Committee with Senior Leaders

Bhubaneshwar: In a strategic move aimed at bolstering the organizational structure of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Former Odisha Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in the assembly Naveen Patnaik has constituted a new committee composed of senior leaders from the party. The committee, chaired by Shri Debiprasad Mishra, is tasked with coordinating various activities of the BJD across the state.

The newly formed committee includes notable leaders such as Smt. Pramila Mallik, Shri Niranjan Pujari, Shri Bikram Keshari Arukha, Shri Pratap Keshari Deb, Shri Pradip Kumar Amat, Shri Aruna Kumar Sahoo, Shri Aswini Kumar Patra, Shri Pratap Jena, Shri Sarada Prasad Nayak, Shri Sudam Marndi, Shri Manohar Randhari, Smt. Snehangini Chhuria, Shri Mahesh Sahoo, and Shri Debesh Acharya.

Shri Debiprasad Mishra, a veteran leader with extensive experience in party affairs, will helm the committee as Chairman.