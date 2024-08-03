TNI Morning News Headlines – August 03, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair are chosen for the upcoming Indo-US Axiom-4 mission to the ISS
➡️Odisha Vigilance arrests chief construction engineer after detection of 85 plots, Rs 78 lakh deposits.
➡️Two Kanwariyas and one elderly person were mowed down on NH-16 in Ganjam district.
➡️Wayanad landslide toll touches 344 with 206 missing. Search and rescue operation enters 5th day today.
➡️Himachal cloudbursts: 45 missing, death toll rises to 8.
➡️Delhi coaching centre deaths: Delhi High Court notes disposes of bail plea of 4 basement co-owners.
➡️Lakshya Sen becomes 1st Indian Male Badminton Player to enter the Semifinals at Olympics; one win away from a historic medal.
➡️Hezbollah, Israeli army engage in fierce exchange of fire.
➡️Death toll in residential building collapse in Russia rises to 10.
