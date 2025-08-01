TNI Evening News Headlines – August 01, 2025

📌Special Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) to be held on August 31 in two shifts, announces Board of Secondary Education (BSE).
📌Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reviews the installation of a Model Mandi at Lok Seva Bhawan.
📌Tarang Cine Productions’ ‘Pushkara’ bags Best Odia Film at 71st National Film Awards 2023.
📌India’s ties with Russia is time-tested; India’s relation with any country not driven by third parties, said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal amid US President Donald Trump’s criticism.
📌Over 65 lakh voters not included in Bihar draft electoral rolls, says EC after SIR exercise.
📌ED issues a look out circular against Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani. He can now no longer travel outside India without court permission.
📌Former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna has been convicted in a rape case.
📌Pakistan based D Company Gang Operatives Properties attached in 2015 Bharuch Double Murder Case in Gujarat.
📌Muzaffarpur-Sabarmati express derails near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh; no injury has been reported.
📌IndiGo passenger slaps fellow traveller onboard Mumbai-Kolkata flight.
📌Former Prime Minister Deve Gowda hits out at Trump over India remark.
📌71st National Film Awards 2023: ’12th Fail’ wins the Best Feature Film award.
📌Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan clinched his maiden National Award for his performance in the action blockbuster Jawan.
📌Rani Mukerji has bagged the Best Actress for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.
📌Vikrant Massey shared the National Award for the Best Actor with Shah Rukh for 12th Fail.
📌NASA’s SpaceX Crew-11 is expected to launch today, with the liftoff scheduled at 12:09 pm.
📌England reach 109/1 at lunch on Day 2 of the fifth Test after bowling out India for 224 at the Oval, London.
