TNI Bureau: Over 20,000 women workers of Odisha unit of Congress will gherao the State Assembly during the forthcoming Monsoon Session, informed OPCC President Bhakta Charan Das today.
The OPCC President alleged that the number of crimes against women including rape, gang-rape and murder is increasing in the State, but the Government has not taken any step to protect them.
If the State Government does not take any immediate action to check such crimes, we will gherao the State Assembly, he warned.
Comments are closed.