71st National Film Awards – Complete List of Winners

TNI Bureau: The 71st National Film Awards were announced today at the National Media Centre in New Delhi after the jury submitted the final report to Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State Dr. L Murugan.

In a press meet, the jury members officially announced the 71st National Film Awards complete winners’ list.

While Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan) and Vikrant Massey (12th Fail) shared the ‘Best Actor’ award, Rani Mukerji got the ‘Best Actress’ for ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.’

Check the complete list here:

Best Film Critic: Utpal Datta (Assamese)

Non-Feature Films Section:

• Best Non-Feature Film: Flowering Man (Hindi)- Producer: Film and Television Institute of India, Director: Soumyajit Ghosh Dastidar

• Best Debut Film of A Director: Mau: The Spirit Dreams of Cheraw (Mizo)- Director: Shilpika Bordoloi

• Best Biographical / Historical Reconstruction / Compilation Film: Mo Bou, Mo Gaan (Odia) – Producer: Kicksy Wicksy Films RNV 1820 Films, Director: Subash Sahoo/ Lentina Ao – A Light on the Eastern Horizon (English)- Producer: NFDC Director: Sanjib Parasar

• Best Arts / Culture Film: Timeless Tamil Nadu (English)- Producer: Celebrities Management Private Limited, Director: Kamakhya Narayan Singh

• Best Documentary: God Vulture and Human (English, Hindi & Telugu)- Producer: Studio Lichi, Dr. Rajesh Chandwani, Director: Rishiraj Agarwal

• Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values: The Silent Epidemic (Hindi)- Producer: Cinema4good Pvt Ltd, Raahgiri Foundation, Director: Akshat Gupta

• Best Short Film (Up to 30 Min): Giddh The Scavenger (Hindi)- Producer: Ellanar Films, Director: Manish Saini

• Best Direction: The First Film (Hindi)- Director: Piyush Thakur

• Best Cinematography: Little Wings (Tamil)- Cinematographer: Saravanamaruthu, Soundarapandi & Meenakshi Soman

• Best Sound Design: Dhundhgiri Ke Phool (Hindi)- Sound Designer: Shubharun Sengupta

• Best Editing: Moving Focus (English)- Editor: Niladri Roy

• Best Music Direction: The First Film (Hindi)- Music Director: Pranil Desai

• Best Narration/ Voice Over: The Sacred Jack – Exploring The Tree of Wishes (English)- Narrator: Harikrishnan S

• Best Script: Sunflowers Were The First Ones To Know…(Kannada)- Script Writer: Chidananda Naik

• Special Mention: Nekal – Chronicle of The Paddy Man (Malayalam) – Director & Producer: M K Ramadas, The Sea And Seven Villages (Odia)- Producer: Kadambini Media Pvt. Ltd., Director: Himansu Sekhar Khatua

Feature Films Section:

• Best Feature Film: 12th Fail (Hindi)- Producer: VC Films LLP,Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

• Best Debut Film of a Director: Aatmapamphlet (Marathi)- Director: Ashish Bende

• Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Hindi)- Producer: Dharma Productions Pvt. Ltd, Director: Karan Johar

• Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social, and Environmental Values: Sam Bahadur (Hindi)- Producer: Unilazer Ventures Private Limited, Director: Meghna Gulzar

• Best Children’s Film: Naal 2 (Marathi)- Producer: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., Aatpat Productions, Director: Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti

• Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming & Comic): Hanu-Man (Telugu)- Producer: Primeshow Entertainment Pvt Ltd Director: Prasanth Varma, Animator: Jetty Venkat Kumar, VFX Supervisor: Jetty Venkat Kumar.

• Best Direction: The Kerala Story (Hindi)- Director: Sudipto Sen

• Best Actor in a Leading Role: Shah Rukh Khan Jawan (Hindi), Vikrant Massey 12th Fail (Hindi)

• Best Actress in a Leading Role: Mrs. Chatterjee V/s Norway (Hindi)- Actress: Rani Mukerji

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

• Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Pookkaalam (Malayalam)- Supporting Actor: Vijayaraghavan/ Parking (Tamil)- Supporting Actor: Muthupettai Somu Bhaskar

• Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Ullozhukku (Malayalam)- Supporting Actress: Urvashi, Vash (Gujarati)- Supporting Actress: Janki Bodiwala.

• Best Child Artist: Gandhi Tatha Chettu (Telugu)- Child Artist: Sukriti Veni Bandreddi/ Gypsy (Marathi)- Child Artist: Kabir Khandare, Naal 2 (Marathi)- Child Artist: Treesha Thosar, Shrinivas Pokale & Bhargav Jagtap

• Best Male Playback Singer: Baby (Premisthunna) (Telugu)- Singer: PVN S Rohit

• Best Female Playback Singer: Jawan (Chaliya) (Hindi)- Singer: Shilpa Rao

• Best Cinematography: The Kerala Story (Hindi)- Cinematographer: Prasantanu Mohapatra

• Best Screenplay: Baby (Telugu)- Screenplay Writer (Original): Sai Rajesh Neelam, Parking (Tamil)- Screenplay Writer (Original): Ramkumar Balakrishnan, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai (Hindi)- Dialogue Writer: Deepak Kingrani

• Best Sound Design: Animal (Hindi)- Sound Designer: Sachin Sudhakaran Hariharan Muralidharan

• Best Editing: Pookkaalam (Malayalam)- Editor: Midhun Murali

• Best Production Design: 2018-Everyone Is A Hero (Malayalam)- Production Designer: Mohandas

• Best Costume Designer: Sam Bahadur (Hindi)- Costume Designer: Sachin Lovalekar, Divvya Gambhir, and Nidhhi Gambhir.

• Best Make-up: Sam Bahadur (Hindi)- Make-up Artist: Shrikant Desai

• Best Music Direction: Vaathi (Tamil)- Music Director (Songs): G V Prakash Kumar, Animal (Hindi)- Music Director (Background Music): Harshavardhan Rameshwar.

• Best Lyrics: Balagam (Ooru Palleturu) (Telugu)- Lyricist: Kasarla Shyam

• Best Choreography: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Dhindhora Baje Re) (Hindi)- Choreographer: Vaibhavi Merchant.

• Best Action Direction Award (Stunt Choreography): Hanu-Man (Telugu)- Stunt Choreographer: Nandu Prudhvi.

Best Feature Film in each of the language specified in the Schedule VIII of the Constitution:

• Best Assamese Film: Rongatapu 1982- Producer: BRC Cine Production, Director: Adityam Saikia

• Best Bengali Film: Deep Fridge, Producer: Colors of Dream Entertainment- Director: Arjun Dutta

• Best Gujarati Film: Vash- Producer: Big Box Series Pvt Ltd- K S Entertainment LLP

• Best Hindi Film: Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery- Producer: Netflix Entertainment Services Pvt. Ltd., Balaji Telefilms Ltd, Sikhya Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Director: Yashowardhan Mishra

• Best Kannada Film: Kandeelu – The Ray of Hope- Producer: Swastik Entertainment, Director: K Yashoda Prakash

• Best Malayalam Film: Ullozhukku (Undercurrent), Producer: Unnilazer Ventures Pvt Ltd, Macguffin Pictures, Director: Christo Tomy

• Best Marathi Film: Shyamchi Aai, Producer: Amruta Films, Director: Sujay Sunil Dahake

• Best Odia Film: Pushkara, Producer: Tarang Cine Productions, Director: Subhransu Das

• Best Punjabi Film: Godday Godday Chaa, Producer: VH Entertainment, Zee Studios, Director: Vijay Kumar Arora

• Best Tamil Film: Parking- Producer: Soldiers Factory, Passion Studio, Director: Ramkumar Balakrishnan

• Best Telugu Film: Bhagavanth Kesari (I Don’t Care)- Producer: Shine Screens (India) LLP, Director: Anil Ravipudi

Best Feature Film in each of the Languages other than those specified in Schedule VIII of the Constitution:

• Best Garo Film: Rimdogittanga- Producer: Anna Films, Uncombed Buddha, Joicy Studio, Director: Dominic Megam Sangma

• Best Tai Phake Film: Pai Tang Step Of Hope- Producer: Naba Kumar Bhuyan, Director: Prabal Khaund

• Special Mention: Animal (Re-Recording Mixer) (Hindi): M R Rajakrishnan