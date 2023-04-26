Odisha increases Subsidy on Purchase of Electric Vehicles

TNI Bureau: With an aim to encourage people of the State to use electric vehicles (EV), Odisha government today increased the subsidy on purchase of battery fitted vehicles.

According to reports, the State government has increased the maximum subsidy on purchase of 2-wheeler to Rs 20,000 from Rs 5,000.

Likewise, the subsidy of the 3-wheelers has been hiked to Rs 30,000 from Rs 10,000 and in case of the 4-wheeler the subsidy has been raised to 1,50,000 from Rs 50,000.

Odisha cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had on Monday decided to enhance the subsidy on purchase of electric vehicles in the State.

The State government implemented the Odisha Electric Vehicle Policy, 2021 effective September 1, 2021, with the aim to adopt 20% battery electric vehicles by 2025.