TNI Evening News Headlines – April 12, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha receives another 2.71 lakh doses of Covishield Vaccine.

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 190 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 152 Local contact cases & 38 Quarantine cases.

➡️ 538 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 340600.

➡️ Jagatsighpur District Administration clamps Section 144 at Temples ahead of ‘Pana Sankranti’ and ‘Jhamu Yatra’.

➡️ Subroto Bagchi, wife Susmita will donate Rs 340 crore towards a cancer hospital and palliative care centre in Odisha.

➡️ Odisha Govt decides to continue the ANWESHA scheme to provide quality education to ST & SC students for next 5-years.

➡️ Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department cancels leaves of employees in view of drinking water problems during summer.

➡️ 3 Doctors from VIMSAR, Burla to participate in international workshop on ‘Good Health Research Practice’.

➡️ Prof. Umaballava Mohapatra and Prof. Sanjay Kumar Satapathy appointed as Vice Chancellors of Rajendra University, Bolangir and Kalahandi University.

India News

➡️ Russian Covid Vaccine Sputnik V gets nod in India.

➡️ Covid-19: India registers 948 cases of UK, South Africa, Brazil variants so far.

➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind returns to Rashtrapati Bhavan after bypass surgery at AIIMS.

➡️ Maharashtra Government postpones Class 10, 12 board exams for the current academic year. The fresh dates and time-table shall be announced soon.

➡️ Sushil Chandra appointed next Chief election commissioner of India. He will assume the charge tomorrow.

➡️ Election Commission announces Biennial Election to three seats of Rajya Sabha from Kerala. Polling will be held on 30th of this month.

➡️ Election Commission imposes 24 hour ban on Mamata Banerjee from campaigning in any manner from 8 pm today till 8 pm tomorrow for violation of Model Code of Conduct. Mamata Banerjee to stage dharna in Kolkata against the decision of EC.

➡️ No meals in domestic flights with a duration of less than two hours following new strain of COVID 19.

➡️ Punjab Govt appoints Sonu Sood as the Brand Ambassador for Covid Vaccine.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 51,751 new COVID 19 cases, 52,312 recoveries & 258 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Uttar Pradesh reports 13,685 new COVID19 cases, Delhi reports 11,491 new cases, Tamil Nadu reports 6711 cases, Mumbai 6905, Nagpur district 5,661 new COVID 19 cases, Rajasthan 5,771 new COVID19 cases, Kerala reports 5,692 and Andhra Pradesh 3,263 cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ CBI summoned former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh for questioning on Wednesday in corruption allegations against him.

➡️ Haryana govt imposes Night Curfew from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM.

➡️ An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit East Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh.

➡️ IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals win toss; choose to bowl against Punjab Kings.

World News

➡️ Bangladesh to impose week-long air travel ban after COVID surge.

➡️ Chinese regulator orders Ant Group to carry out a major overhaul.

➡️ U.S. expresses serious concerns over China’s actions directed against Taiwan.

➡️ Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan launches construction of trans-border trade center.

➡️ Iran blames Israel for nuclear facility incident, vows revenge.