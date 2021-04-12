Russian Covid Vaccine Sputnik V gets Nod in India

TNI Bureau: Amidst the growing COVID cases in India, Sputnik V will be the third vaccine to be used after Covishield and Covaxin. The expert committee has recommended the emergency use of Sputnik V, a Russian-made COVID vaccine.

The Subject expert committee (SEC) under the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) had called for a meeting to decide on the emergency use authorisation of the vaccine.

Sputnik V is considered to be highly effective, as it recorded 91.6% efficacy against the virus. Manufactured in Dr Reddy’s, the vaccine was in Phase 3 of the clinical trial. The application for emergency use was filed on February 19.

Dr Reddy’s has partnered with the Russia Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to bring the Sputnik V vaccine to India.

As per the reports, the expert committee had directed Dr Reddy’s to submit all data on the vaccine shot. The panel had also asked to submit the data on the number of actual vaccine shots and placebo.

As COVID cases are surging, several non-BJP states are complaining over vaccine discriminatory supply and complaining over vaccine shortage, the availability of Sputnik V will be a blessing in disguise.

The shortage of vaccine supply is a serious concern while BJP and Congress are engaged in the blame game.