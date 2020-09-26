TNI Afternoon News Headlines – September 26, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Fake COVID19 Vaccine manufacturing unit busted at Rushuda village in Bargarh Dist. Joint team of drug inspectors and police from Sambalpur and Bargarh seized a large quantity of fake COVID-19 vaccines.

👉BJP announces national office-bearers. Mayurbhanj MP Bisweswar Tudu appointed National Secretary and Bhubaneswar MP Aprajita Sarangi appointed national spokespersons.

👉 1-month-old baby girl branded with hot iron to cure stomach ailment at Tikarpada village in Udala.

👉 IMD predicts rain in several districts of south Odisha in next 24 hours.

India News

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

👉 PM Modi holds talks with Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa.

👉 Renowned playback singer SP Balasubramaniam laid to rest with full state honours at his farm house in Chennai.

👉 Indian Railways to run special trains on October 3 for candidates appearing in the Civil Services Preliminary examination.

👉 Actor Sara Ali Khan & Shraddha Kapoor reach Narcotics Control Bureau zonal office in Mumbai.

👉 Bollywood Drug Probe: Deepika Padukone & Manager Karishma Prakash joint questioning underway.

👉 Former Bihar top cop Gupteshwar Pandey meets Nitish Kumar days after resigning as Bihar police chief.

👉 29-year-old inmate of Tihar jail in Delhi allegedly killed by four other prisoners.