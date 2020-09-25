Legendary Singer S. P. Balasubrahmanyam passes away

TNI Bureau: Legendary Bollywood Singer S. P. Balasubrahmanyam, who had recovered from Covid-19, passed away at the age of 74. He breathed his last at the MGM Healthcare, Chennai.

He was tested positive for Covid-19 on August 5. However, his condition deteriorated on August 13. He was moved to ICU and put on ventilatory support. He later recovered from COVID, but his condition deteriorated. The doctors tried their best, but could not save his life.

Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam, was a Playback Singer, Music Director, Actor and Film Producer. He recorded 40,000 songs in 16 Indian languages.

Balasubrahmanyam won 6 National Film Awards for his works in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films. He also won the Filmfare Award in 1989 for ‘Dil Deewana’ song in “Maine Pyar Kiya”. He was awarded ‘Padma Shri’ in 2001 and ‘Padma Bhushan’ in 2011.

He is survived by his wife Savitri and two children – Daughter Pallavi and Son S. P. B. Charan, also a Playback Singer and Film Producer.