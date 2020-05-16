TNI Afternoon News Headlines – May 16, 2020

* Depression over southeast Bay of Bengal and its likely intensification into a Cyclonic Storm: Pre-cyclone Watch for West Bengal and North Odisha coasts.

* Cyclone Amphan likely to make landfall on May 20 near West Bengal & North Odisha coast. A total of 12 districts have been put on alert. Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore & Mayurbhanj likely to witness heavy rain from May 18 accompanied by a wind speed of 75 to 85 kmph from May 19.

* BMC issues Standard Operation Procedure for monitoring home quarantine.

* Buses & other vehicles will be arranged for migrants found walking on roads during the COVID-19 lockdown: Odisha Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera.

Death of #SatyabanSwain (28), a Migrant Worker from #Ganjam District in Odisha, due to alleged police atrocities in #Surat , has shocked the humanity. Adequate support needed for his wife and 5-year-old mentally challenged son. Guilty Cops should be brought to book.

* 6 migrant workers killed, 16 injured in the road accident near Banda in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh.

* 82-year old Darshani Devi whose husband was a Havaldar in the Army and died in the 1965 war with Pakistan, donated Rs 2 lakhs from her savings to the PM CARES fund.

* 1,140 police personnel infected with COVID19 across Maharashtra till now, including 862 active cases, 268 recovered, and 10 fatalities: Maharashtra Police.

* Maharashtra worst-hit by Coronavirus with 29,100 +VE cases and 1,068 deaths. Mumbai has so far reported 17,671 cases and 655 deaths.

#RahulGandhi 's suggestion to Modi Govt: 👉 Don't act like a money lender by offering credit; put money into accounts of poor without bothering about ratings. 👉 If poor don't get money, country will suffer bigger loss economically than from corona. 👉 Lift lockdown wisely.

* 3 more COVID19 cases reported among Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel in the last 24 hours, total cases among the force across India mounts to 118: CISF.

* MHA asks States/UTs to ensure Migrant Workers do not have to walk back home, and perform the journey only in buses & Shramik Special Trains being run by the Government specifically for this purpose.

* Over 1.4 million stranded people transported back to their home states till midnight of 15th May. Indian Railways has operated 1074 “Shramik Special” trains across the country: Railways.

* Levy a fine of Rs 25,000 on barbers who will be caught rendering services at the home of customers in Rajnandgaon. They will also be banned: District Salon Association, Chhattisgarh.

* 438 more COVID-19 cases & 6 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Total cases climbs to 9333, including 5278 active cases in Delhi. 15 Rohini jail inmates, langoor handler of Rail Bhavan test positive.

* Datesheet for CBSE Board Examinations for Class 10th and 12th to be released today at 5.00 pm.

* 12,000 migrants travel home in 10 Shramik trains from Amritsar, Punjab to Basti in Uttar Pradesh.

* Total number of cases rises to 1079 in Karnataka. Total number of cases in Andhra Pradesh now mounts to 2205.

* Rahul Gandhi urges PM Modi to consider direct bank transfer, MGNREGA for 200 days & money to farmers directly.

* Historic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to be converted into a COVID19 Quarantine Facility.

* INS Jalashwa completed embarkation of 588 Indian citizens on 15 May 20, at the port of Male, Maldives as part of Operation Samudra Setu.

* Myanmar hands over 22 North East insurgents to India following the intervention of NSA Ajit Doval.

* UnitedStates reports 26,692 COVID-19 +VE cases and 1,595 new deaths in the last 24 hours.