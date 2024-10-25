Update on Electricity Restoration aftermath Cyclone Dana in Odisha

Out of 106 numbers of affected 33kv feeders, 72 have been restored. Out of affected 201 Primary Sub-stations, 116 have been restored. Out of 909 affected 11kv feeder, 504 have been restored. Out of 80,135 Distribution Transformers, 39,903 Distribution Transformers have been restored. More than 11.4 lakhs of consumers have restored with power supply. All the works are done in a war footing basis.