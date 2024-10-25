Update on Electricity Restoration aftermath Cyclone Dana in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Cyclone affected areas where there have been electricity poles and transformers damaged, teams have started the process of restoration.
The cyclone DANA has affected the Electrical Infrastructure of the Districts of Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur.
Related Posts
DISCOMs have deployed the required manpower and material as per the instruction from Government and started restoration soon after the devastation.
Till 2pm, around ten lakh consumers restoration is in progress. More than 90% restoration is expected to be completed by today night.
Out of 106 numbers of affected 33kv feeders, 72 have been restored. Out of affected 201 Primary Sub-stations, 116 have been restored. Out of 909 affected 11kv feeder, 504 have been restored. Out of 80,135 Distribution Transformers, 39,903 Distribution Transformers have been restored. More than 11.4 lakhs of consumers have restored with power supply. All the works are done in a war footing basis.
Comments are closed.