TikTok, AliExpress and Shein Websites Visible Again in India, But No Full Access Yet

New Delhi: Five years after India banned TikTok and several other Chinese apps over data security concerns, the websites of TikTok, AliExpress and Shein are accessible again in the country. However, users cannot go beyond the homepage of TikTok, and the app itself remains blocked. Similarly, AliExpress does not allow shopping, while Shein’s platform is also restricted.

The development comes at a time when India and China are working on improving ties. Both countries recently agreed to restart direct flights between India and the Chinese mainland. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit to New Delhi also signaled efforts to ease tensions.

The Government of India has not made any official announcement on lifting the ban. TikTok and AliExpress remain officially restricted, and their services are not yet available for Indian users.

TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, is also facing legal pressure in the United States. American lawmakers have raised concerns about user data security, and the company has been asked to sell its US operations or face a ban.

India had banned TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps on June 29, 2020, shortly after clashes between Indian and Chinese troops along the border. The government had accused the apps of misusing data and posing risks to national security. Some banned apps have since returned under new names or in modified versions, but TikTok and AliExpress have remained blocked until now.