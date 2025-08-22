Khandagiri flyover closed for 12 days, traffic chaos in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Traffic in the city has been badly hit after the Khandagiri flyover was declared unsafe and closed for maintenance from Friday. The Project Implementation Unit (PIU), Bhubaneswar, sought the closure to carry out repair works on the grade separator.

As per a notification from the Commissionerate Police, vehicles moving from Bhubaneswar towards Khordha on NH-16 will now have to take a diversion through the service road in front of Hotel Kharavela up to the TVS showroom. The diversion will remain in place for 12 days, from August 21 to September 1, 2025.

Officials said the step was necessary for public safety and smooth traffic management during the repair period. However, the move has already led to massive traffic jams at Khandagiri Square, leaving commuters frustrated with long delays.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been assigned the repair work and has asked for more time to complete it. Meanwhile, locals have criticised the authorities, blaming poor and delayed maintenance for the current mess.

The Commissionerate Police has urged people to cooperate with the restrictions and assured that extra measures are being taken to ease congestion. Announcements will also be made through loudspeakers, newspapers, and television to keep the public informed about the diversion.