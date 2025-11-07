Three Sevayats Suspended for Misconduct in Shree Jagannath Temple

Puri: The Chief Administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Arabinda Padhi, has suspended three sevayats for misconduct inside the temple premises.

The action follows two separate incidents, a physical fight between sevayats in the Natamandap and an attempt to promote the use of Dalda ghee in temple rituals.

According to an official statement, Suara Badu Sevayat Narayan Panda and Khuntia Sevayat Rajaram Khuntia have been suspended under Section 21(A) of the Shri Jagannath Temple Act, 1955. Mahasuar Sevayat Bena Mahasuar has also been suspended for two months for encouraging the use of vanaspati ghee within the temple premises.

Arabinda Padhi stated that anyone, whether a sevayat or not, who interferes with the rituals of Lord Jagannath or disturbs the orderly darshan of devotees will face strict disciplinary action without exception. He urged everyone connected with the temple to maintain its discipline, sanctity, and dignity.