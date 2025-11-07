CM Mohan Majhi Plans Night Stay in Nuapada Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is set to visit Nuapada on Saturday as part of his final round of campaigning for the upcoming by-election.

His schedule includes a marathon campaign throughout the day, with roadshows planned in Khariar Road NAC and Nuapada NAC in the afternoon.

According to party sources, the Chief Minister will stay overnight in Nuapada after the day’s engagements and interact with local residents.

He is expected to return on Sunday after concluding his visit.