6 arrested in Krushna Chandra Pratihari Murder Case

Insight Bureau: Puri Police have arrested all the six accused in connection with the murder of Krushna Chandra Pratihari, the senior sevayat and the general secretary of Suar Mahasuar Nijog of Jagannath Temple in Puri.

The accused have been identified as Kalia Singhari, Dalgobinda Singhari, Kalu Panigrahi, Munna Patra, Baba Mohapatra and Sandeep Jena.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

They were nabbed from Berhampur in Ganjam.

Killers wanted to avenge Krushna’s acquittal in 2012 former BJD councillor and sevayat Taluchha Bhagaban Mohapatra alias Guna Singhari’s murder case.

The murder of Guna Singhari was carried out in a similar manner in August 2012 in Puri town.