Mid-Day News Insight – May 19, 2022

➡️ Keonjhar Collector Ashish Thakare finally appears before the National ST Commission in connection with cases related to tribals. He appeared before former MP and Member of NCST Ananta Naik.

➡️ Ravenshaw University students launch fast-unto-death protest opposing administration’s decision to open backside gate, citing movement of heavy vehicles & nuisance by outsiders.

➡️ Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik convicted by NIA court in terror funding case. Sentencing on May 25.

➡️ Plea filed in Mathura Court seeking Permission for Consecration (Abhishek) of Laddu Gopal in Shahi Idgah Mosque. The petition also seeks removal of the Masjid from Mathura. Court allows the plea for hearing.

➡️ Supreme Court defers Gyanvapi Mosque case to tomorrow; asks Varanasi Court not to pass any order today.

➡️ Domestic LPG Cylinder price hiked by Rs 3.50. It will cost Rs 1029.50 in Odisha. The prices were hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder on May 7.

➡️ USA reports over 185,000 new daily coronavirus cases, the most since February.

➡️ The United States has reported its first case of monkeypox. Canada reported 13 new cases while Spain and Portugal reported 7 and 9 new cases respectively.

➡️ Turkey and Coratia oppose Finland and Sweden’s move to join NATO.

➡️ Elon Musk announces that he will vote Republican in next US elections, calls Democrat “party of division & hate”.