“Terrible Neglect” – Naveen slams BJP Govt on Pattamundai Self-immolation Case 

TNI Bureau: Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik today slammed the Odisha government over the Pattamundai self-immolation case saying it is a terrible neglect by the state government.

Taking to his X handle, Patnaik expressed his deeply saddens and anguish over the incident saying that she set herself on fire in desperation after her pleas for justice fell on deaf ear yet again.

The former Chief Minister of Odisha also condoled the young girl’s death and prayed God to give her family members strength to bear this irreparable loss.

“It pains to know that within a month, three young girls have lost their lives in very similar circumstances. Each fatal flame that consumed these innocent lives indicates a disturbing pattern in #Odisha. Three daughters of our soil died in broad daylight because of the apathetic administration failed to hear their screams at every turn. Not to mention many more such heinous crimes against women being reported across the state, almost daily,” Patnaik said.

“How many more funeral pyres must light up before the state BJP government will wake up? How many more mothers must hold the ashes of their daughters before the BJP government act?,” he questioned.

It is a terrible neglect by the state BJP government, the BJD president alleged.