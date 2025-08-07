TNI Bureau: Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday leveled a serious allegation of massive vote fraud and the elections of the country are being manipulated by the Election Commission of India (ECI) especially in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

In a press meet today, Rahul also presented data and polling analysis to as evidence of his allegations and claimed that the ECI was colluding with the BJP to “steal elections” in the country.

In his press conference Rahul claimed that there was “vote theft” of 1,00,250 votes, with 11,965 duplicate voters, 40,009 voters with fake and invalid addresses, 10,452 bulk voters or single-address voters, and 4,132 voters with invalid photos.

This apart, the Congress MP also claimed that 33,692 voters misused Form 6 for new or first-time voters.

Meanwhile, Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka wrote a letter Rahul Gandhi and sought his declaration/oath with a signature. “It is understood that during a Press Conference held today, you had mentioned about the inclusion of ineligible electors and exclusion of eligible electors in the Electoral Rolls cited at Para 3. You are kindly requested to sign and return the enclosed Declaration/Oath under Rule 20(3)(b) of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, along with the name(s) of such elector(s) so that necessary proceedings can be initiated,” the Chief Electoral Officer said.