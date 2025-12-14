Tensions at Pranab’s Farm House in Dharmasala; Allegations surface against MLA Liku Sahoo

TNI Bureau: Tension erupted at the farm house of BJD leader and former Dharmasala MLA Pranab Balabantray after miscreants stormed his farm house and launched life-threatening attacks on his supporters.

They were attacked while attending a meeting of social media workers at a farmhouse in Panturi in the presence of Balabantaray.

Balabantaray claimed more than 15 vehicles were vandalised. Four sustained serious injuries and were shifted to SCB Medical College & Hospital, while 15 others were admitted to the local hospital. He alleged that supporters of Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo were behind the assault.

MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo (Liku), has meanwhile told the media that his supporters were attacked by Pranab’s men.