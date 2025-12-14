SPD Constructions Hosts Safety Awareness Mini-Marathon in Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: SPD Constructions Ltd successfully organised the Safety Mini-Marathon Run Event–2025 on Sunday with the objective of promoting industrial safety awareness. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from around 100 runners in the city.

The 3-kilometre mini-marathon began at Jaydev Batika near Khandagiri and concluded at the SOA Cricket Ground near SUM Hospital. Participants from different walks of life took part in the run, conveying a strong message on the importance of safety at workplaces and in daily life.

The event was inaugurated by SPD Constructions Managing Director Sourabh Khaitan, in the presence of Executive Director Chirag Khaitan and Director Sanjay Jalan. Addressing the participants, the organisers highlighted the company’s continued commitment to promoting a strong safety culture in the industrial and construction sectors.

The safety awareness run marked another step by SPD Constructions towards encouraging responsible practices and building awareness for a safer and more secure future.