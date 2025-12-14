Nitin Nabin as BJP National Working President – Young & Energetic

TNI Bureau: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday named Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin as its National Working President.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Nitin Nabin over his selection, saying that Nabin has distinguished himself as a hardworking Karyakarta.

He has an impressive record as a 5-time MLA. A young face for the BJP, Nitin served as a Minister in the Bihar Government multiple times.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Nabin has held several organisational positions within the BJP. He has served as National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and State President of BJYM Bihar. He has also served as BJP in-charge for Sikkim and as co-in-charge for Chhattisgarh.

In all probabilities, he will be the next National President of BJP. If it happens, he will also be the first BJP National President from the Eastern Region.

Nabin will become the youngest President of the party at the age of 45, once formally elected.