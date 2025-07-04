Telangana Pharma Blast: Odisha CM announces Rs 10L Ex-gratia for Kin of Odia Labourers 

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the next kin of five Odia labourers who died in explosion at Sigachi Industries Limited’s pharmaceutical factory in Telangana.

As informed by the government, the ex-gratia would be given to the families of eight Odia deceased labourers – Rajnala Jagan Mohan from Ganjam, Lagnajit Duari from Cuttack’s Tigiria, Manoj Raut from Balasore, Dolagobinda Sahu from Jajpur, and Chaitu Bhatra from Nabarangpur, Ramesh Gauda of Nabarangpur, Sidhant Gauda of Mahanandapur in Ganjam district and Prasant Mohapatra of Berhampur in Ganjam.

This apart, three other Odia workers, namely, Sameer Padhi from Ganjam, Chandan Kumar Naik from Bhadrak, and Neelambar Bhadra from Nabarangpur, who sustained injuries in the blast and are undergoing treatment.