Odisha BJP to get a New President on July 8

TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to begin the process to elect the Odisha state president and will issue a formal notification in this regard on July 6, informed Election Officer Jatin Mohanty.

As informed to media persons by Mohanty, the interested candidates will file their nominations on July 7, while the voting will take place on July 8, in case there are more than one candidates.

It is to be noted here that the election process was slated to begin from June 30, while the voting was to be held between 10 am and 12 pm on July 1 and the results would be declared at 12:30 pm on the same day.

However, the saffron party postponed the election following the tragic death of three devotees in a stampede during Ratha Jatra in Puri.