BJD seeks Governor’s Intervention in Ratha Jatra Tragedy

TNI Bureau: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today sought the intervention of Odisha Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati in the Ratha Jatra tragedy case.

A delegation of senior leaders of the BJD today met the Governor at the Raj Bhawan and submitted a memorandum citing serious mismanagement by the state govt during the world famous Ratha Jatra.

In the memorandum, the conch party highlighted the stampede during the Ratha Jatra near Gundicha Temple that killed three devotees and injured over 750 devotees and demanded a Judiciary inquiry by sitting Judge of Orissa High Court for full accountability.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

This apart, the BJD party condemned assault on journalists by police, terming it an attack on press freedom.

They also raised different issues like traffic chaos and misuse of 10,000+ cordon passes, Lord Jagannath’s Nandighosh Rath started at 7:45 PM, absence of Temple Managing Committee for 8 months and delay in Taladhwaja chariot incident report (2024).

The BJD delegation also urged Governor to personally oversee upcoming Rath Yatra events to prevent further lapses and protect sanctity of the festival.