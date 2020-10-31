Unlock 6 Guidelines in Odisha; Details Here

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Government has issued fresh guidelines under Unlock 6 for the State. While restrictions will remain in place in the Containment Zones till November 30, more relaxations have been given in Non-Containment Zones.

Schools will reopen from November 16 for students of Class 9 to 12. Local authorities will take a decision on reopening of places of religious worship to public, based on the Covid-19 situation.

Key Highlights:

👉 All educational institutions will remain closed in Odisha till November 30. However, Classes of 9th to 12th standard will open from Nov 16, 2020. SOP will be issued by the School and Mass Education Department later.

👉 Marriage-related gatherings will be allowed with a maximum ceiling of 200 persons. A maximum of 50 persons will be allowed for funeral & last rite rituals.

👉 Local authorities (DM, municipal commissioner) will decide on reopening of public worship in religious places/places of worship with appropriate restrictions, based on local assessment of the Covid-19 situation.

👉 Large social, religious, political, educational, sports, entertainment & cultural functions & other congregations will remain prohibited till November 30.

👉 Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment complexes, theatres, auditoriums & assembly halls to remain closed. Government will take a call on November 16 following assessment of the situation.