Mahanadi River Front Project to begin Soon

TNI Bureau: The Odisha government has announced that work on the Mahanadi Waterfront project will begin soon. In a high-level meeting at Kharabela Bhawan chaired by Dr. Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, officials discussed transforming the Mahanadi Riverfront into a world-class urban and recreational space.

The project will merge ecological conservation with modern urban development, featuring mixed-use zones, green spaces, and robust infrastructure for water quality management, waste treatment, and flood protection. Prominent attendees included Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahatab, local MLAs, and CMC Mayor Subhas Singh, highlighting the initiative’s potential to boost tourism, employment, and quality of life.