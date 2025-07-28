TCS announces Job Cut; clarifies Decision not linked to AI

TNI Bureau: Amid scarcity of jobs, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Sunday announced a 2% job cut of its global workforce over Financial Year 2026.

The decision of TCS, would impact roughly 12,000 mid-senior to senior level employees. It was speculated that the payoff decision of the technology bellwether is linked to the growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI).

However, TCS CEO K Krithivasan, in an interview with Moneycontrol, clarified that the decision was not linked to automation or AI-driven redundancy, but rather to a mismatch between available talent and market needs.

According to Krithivasan, the company trained over 5.5 lakh employees with the basic digital skills and nearly 1 lakh in advanced technologies but some senior professionals are struggling to adapt beyond the initial training levels due to which the company is finding it difficult to deploy them effectively.