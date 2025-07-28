TNI Morning News Headlines – July 28, 2025

📌Photo leak and assault case: B.Sc. Nursing student from Nabarangpur’s Raighar battles for life at AIIMS.
📌2 minor girls ‘raped’ in Malkangiri, 2 arrested.
📌Odisha Higher Education Department’s Instagram account hacked, obscene videos posted. Ravenshaw University website also hacked.
📌Odisha flood crisis worsens: Subarnarekha, Baitarani, and Jalaka, affected over 11,000 people across six districts: Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Sundargarh, and Keonjhar, relief oporation underway.
📌Parliament Monsoon Session 2025: Lok Sabha set to hold 16-hour special discussion on ‘Operation Sindoor’ today.
📌Monsoon session of ParliamentD e:fence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the Lok Sabha at around 12 pm today.
📌Haridwar, Uttarakhand: Death toll in Mansa Devi Temple stampede has risen to 8.
📌Maha Aarti performed at the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh ‘s Ujjain on third Monday of Shravana month.
📌IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Manchester Test between India and England ends in draw.
📌Ankita Dhyani bags women’s 3000m steeplechase silver, men’s 4x100m relay team takes bronze at World University Games.
📌Thailand, Cambodia to hold peace talks in Malaysia amid border tensions.
