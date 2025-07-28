Orissa HC Issues Notice to OIC and RMC Jajpur on ‘Public Authority’ Issue

TNI Bureau: In a significant development concerning transparency and accountability in public institutions, the Orissa High Court has issued notice to the Regulated Market Committee (RMC), Jajpur, on a writ petition filed by Smt. Shantilata Sahoo, a resident of Jajpur district, challenging the decision of the State Information Commission in a Right to Information (RTI) case.

The petitioner, represented by Advocate Akhand, moved the High Court under Articles 226 and 227 of the Constitution, seeking to set aside the decision dated May 15, 2025, passed by the State Information Commissioner in Second Appeal No. 661/2023. The Information Commissioner had dismissed the appeal by holding that the RMC is not a ‘public authority’ under the RTI Act, 2005, and hence not obliged to furnish the information sought.

The petitioner had sought details regarding disciplinary action taken against her husband, a former employee of the RMC, under the RTI Act. Despite directions from the First Appellate Authority to provide full information, the RMC allegedly failed to comply. In her writ petition, Sahoo argued that RMCs are established by the State Government under the Orissa Agricultural Produce Markets Act, 1956, and hence clearly fall within the definition of “public authority” under Section 2(h) of the RTI Act.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

When the matter came up for hearing on July 21, the High Court noted that the State Information Commissioner had dismissed the second appeal without giving the petitioner an opportunity to rebut the legal precedents cited by the Commission. Observing this procedural lapse, the court remarked that the petitioner was denied a fair hearing.

The court, taking serious note of the issue, issued notice to the Odisha Information Commission and Regulated Market Committee(RMC),Jajpur to submit their respective replies. The matter has been listed for further hearing on August 26, 2025.

The case is being closely followed by RTI activists and transparency advocates, as it raises important questions about the accountability of market committees functioning under state legislation and their obligations under the RTI Act.