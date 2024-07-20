TNI Morning News Headlines – July 20, 2024

➡️Ratha Jatra concludes with Niladri Bije Rituals of Trinity yesterday.
➡️Odisha Sports & Youth Services Department renames ‘Biju Patnaik Sports Award’ as ‘Odisha Rajya Krida Samman’.
➡️Padma Shri Kamala Pujari passes away at the age of 70. Odisha CM Mohan Majhi directed to conduct her last rites with full state honours.
➡️Depression centered over Odisha coast near Chilika Lake, about 40 km south-southwest of Puri and 70 km East-Northeast of Gopalpur, to weaken gradually in next 24 hours. Several parts of Odisha will continue to experience heavy rainfall: IMD.
➡️Several areas waterlogged in Malkangiri following heavy rainfall triggered by depression.
➡️Five soldiers injured when an Army truck they were travelling in collided with a truck in Jalandhar, Punjab.
➡️Naxalite killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma.
➡️UPSC Chairman Dr. Manoj Soni resigns, citing personal reasons, five years before completion of his term.
➡️Microsoft outage: Since 3 AM, Airline systems across airports have started working normally. Flight operations are going smoothly now.
➡️The month of ‘Sawan’ will begin from 22nd July. Kanwariyas start the Yatra on foot to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.
➡️Surender Panwar, MLA Sonepat has been arrested by ED in an illegal mining case.
➡️Bangladesh announces a nationwide curfew. 360 more Indians, Nepalese enter Meghalaya from violence-hit Bangladesh.
➡️11 killed after Bridge Collapses in China due to continuous Rains.
