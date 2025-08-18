Manmohan Samal Meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi 

TNI Bureau: Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal today met Union Home Minister Amit Shah discussed with him various important topics, including the development of the state, organizational strengthening, and other significant matters.

Samal in an X post said that during the meeting he received guidance from the Union Home Minister on how the double-engine government in Odisha can become the growth engine of a a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) and work with greater determination in this direction.

His meeting with Shah also reaffirmed Odisha’s pivotal role in realizing the vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Samal’s meeting with the Union Minister comes amid a series of high-level interactions between the BJP state leadership and the central leadership.