Mission Moon: Chandrayaan 2 launched successfully

TNI Bureau: Chandrayaan-2, India’s indigenous second moon mission, lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota at 2.43 PM in Andhra Pradesh today.

The Rs 978-crore mission launched on the most powerful rocket of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III (GSLV-Mk III) rocket – nicknamed as Bahubali.

The Chandrayaan-2 was scheduled to be launched on July 15. However, less than an hour before the launch, the mission was called off after a technical snag was detected.

India’s second moon mission’s success will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia and China to pull off a soft landing on the moon.

ISRO Chairman K Sivan told they were “doubly confident” about Chandrayaan 2 launch this time. This is the 73rd launch mission from Sriharikota Space Centre.

What Next?

• At 16.2 minutes, L-110 ignites and the S200 rockets separate from the main rocket, 181.6 km above Earth

• Day 48: Lander ‘Vikram’ to land on Moon and deploy a six-wheeled Rover, Pragyaan on the Moon to carry out several scientific experiments

• The soft landing of the Vikram lander on the Moon’s surface is likely to be on September 6, 2019

• India 4th to land rover on Moon but 1st to land near south pole – the dark side of the Moon

• The average distance of Moon from Earth is 3, 84, 000 km

• Chandrayaan-2 is first Indian expedition to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface with home-grown technology